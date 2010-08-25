Danmon Systems Group to highlight systems integration services

Danmon Systems Group (DSG) will exhibit its full range of systems integration services at IBC2010.

DSG provides consulting, systems and services to TV and radio broadcasters, post-production houses and professional audio studios as well as to the corporate, academic and government sectors. DSG is involved with every aspect of broadcast and electronic media technology, from ENG and SNG to studio production, post production, branding, networked asset management and playout.

DSG is part of Dan Technologies' Systems Integration Division, which also includes ATG Broadcast and Hiltron Communications. The Systems Integration Division has more than 50 staff members operating internationally from offices in Denmark, Germany the UK and Vietnam.

See Danmon Systems at IBC Stand 8.B51.