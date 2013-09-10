Dalet Features Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere Pro CC at IBC2013

Dalet Digital Media Systems will feature the latest release of the Dalet Xtend module for Adobe Premiere Pro CC software during IBC2013.



The Dalet Xtend module provides workflow collaboration by enabling Dalet and Adobe users to work together on the same content. In addition, Xtend provides metadata handling, including bidirectional inheritance of rights information and genealogy to eliminate repetitive data entries and to facilitate production and multiplatform distribution.



Hands-on demonstrations will show how Dalet’s panel interface for Adobe Premiere Pro CC facilitates production with Dalet’s flexible MAM solutions. Dalet and Adobe will also make a joint presentation illustrating this shared production environment Sept.15 at 16:00 at the Dalet stand.



Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere Pro CC streamlines production: from the Xtend Panel, Adobe Premiere Pro CC users can connect directly to the Dalet database to view available content, and Dalet users can also push material directly to Adobe Premiere Pro CC editors for finishing. The finished piece can then be exported back to Dalet as a new title or saved against a placeholder. It is also possible to trigger specific events when saving against a placeholder. Craft editors can also add additional metadata as they work, and essential information, such as descriptive locators and usage rights, flows back and forth and is tracked by the Dalet content catalogue.



The Dalet MAM engine manages metadata and media processes. Metadata linking the editor’s material to the original sources can be preserved and content is better referenced throughout. Dalet Xtend can reduce in-suite production time, streamline workflow and improve media management.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam. Dalet will be at stand 8.B77.

www.dalet.com