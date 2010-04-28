Dalet Enterprise Edition masters IT-powered broadcast workflows

Dalet provided a sneak preview of new Dalet Enterprise Edition functionalities at the recent NAB Show. The special technology demonstration showcased Dalet's news and media asset management (MAM) solution with a new workflow engine built on business process management (BPM). The new workflow engine orchestrates human tasks and automated processes and will provide all of the tools needed for workflow design and optimization. These include user task management, back-office automated processes management, quality control, conversion, media exchanges and transfers. It will also enable comprehensive reporting to measure performance.