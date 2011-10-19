Dalet Digital Media Systems collaborates with Harris for broadcast news

Dalet Digital Media Systems is collaborating with Harris to integrate the newsroom computer system module of its Dalet News Suite NRCS with Harris NEXIO broadcast servers. The project includes the development of an integrated news production and playout workflow featuring Dalet news production tools for editing news packages and managing wires, assignments and rundowns with NEXIO content ingest and distribution across broadcast channels managed by Harris servers.

The integration leverages the shared storage environment of NEXIO and Dalet's integrated newsroom solution, offering customers versatile workflows with flexible media interchange and play-to-air demanded by modern news production systems. Dalet and Harris are also exploring ActiveX support to help journalists search for and view video stored on NEXIO servers directly from the Dalet NRCS.v