Dalet Digital Media Systems adds new features to Dalet Enterprise Edition

Dalet Digital Media Systems has added new features to its Dalet Enterprise Edition media asset management platform. The system is designed to facilitate efficient and collaborative workflows for news, sports, program preparation and archives. Natively integrated production tools manage ingest, logging, production, playout, archive and distribution of content across multiple platforms.

A key new feature is CG on the timeline, which simplifies the process of creating broadcast graphics from the journalists’ desktops. No burn-in is required as playout is fully automated.

In addition, WebSpace, Dalet’s Web client, now includes a full featured newsroom computer system. Newsgathering, planning, rundown management and script editing are available to users from anywhere via Web or PC clients.

Other new features include new manual and automated quality check tools that are fully integrated in the production workflows, as well as a feature that simplifies the tracking of rights metadata at every step of the production workflow in both the newsroom and in the production departments.