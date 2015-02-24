DAC to Debut Cloud Storage and 8TB Disk Drives at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Disk Archive Corporation (DAC) will debut a Hybrid Cloud Storage Solution and support for 8TB Archive Disk Drives. The new cloud solution lowers cost barriers that have traditionally made cloud storage unaffordable, especially for long-form, native resolution broadcast content.

Combining the strengths of a high-yield on-premise appliance backed by a Copy of Last Resort in the Cloud, the system offers a multi-petabyte solution with ultra-low total cost of ownership (TCO) for broadcasters and media companies who need affordable, secure storage for DPP/AS11 tapeless operations.

DAC is also announcing support for a new generation of archive-specific 8TB disk drives for its ALTO offline platform. The drives are optimized for the long retention times and low throughput characteristically required for deep archives and preservation. With up to 4 Petabytes per rack cabinet, the footprint is significantly smaller than other archive solutions. And since it’s disk-based, the environmental specifications are more relaxed than tape-based solutions, resulting in additional cost savings for ALTO, which already has a low lifetime TCO.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Disk Archive Corporation will be in booth N432. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com