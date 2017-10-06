D2 Productions Launches ‘Journey Connect’ At-Home Service

HUDSON, MASS.—D2 Productions is rolling out a new at-home production service, Journey Connect. Made up of a suite of technologies, Journey Connect integrates with a customer’s existing production facilities to link together home and remote locations.

D2 built Journey Connect off of its Journey Transport IP transmission protocol, which delivers multiple channels of synchronized video over the internet. Journey Connect, however, goes beyond transmission. The system provides an internet “wormhole” for all essential production functions, including full audio embedding and mixing, intercom, IFB, talkback, return video, tally lights and scoreboard data. As a managed service, D2 actively configures and monitors all systems during each transmission.

D2 recently used Journey Connect to produce a series of Major League Lacrosse games on the Lax Sports Network. The games, which took place in Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C., were produced at D2’s Hudson, Mass., facilities.