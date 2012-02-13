Custom Consoles monitor wall installed at London's Studio Three, Television Centre

Custom Consoles has announced the completion of a multi-screen monitor wall for BBC Studios and Post Production at Television Centre in London. The project forms part of the conversion of Studio Three from standard definition to 1080 50p high definition.

Located in the Studio Three sound control room, the monitor wall replaces a former stack of cathode-ray-tube monitors and is designed to house space-efficient flat-panel displays. It incorporates 18 compact, 11 mid-size and two large-screen 16:9 aspect ratio LCD screens alongside Harbeth Monitor 30 loudspeakers. The loudspeakers are located at the top left and right corners. The monitor wall is a floor-standing structure which also accommodates tieline panels and related equipment. The wall's finish is in oak veneer with dark grey monitor surrounds.

Studio Three has a floor area of 800 square meters and can hold an audience of 400. It is operated by BBC Studios and Post Production, a wholly-owned commercial subsidiary of the BBC. For more, visit www.bbcstudiosandpostproduction.com.