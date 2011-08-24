CSP Mobile Productions Chooses Ikegami Multiformat HD Cameras

Len Chase

SACO, MAINE—CSP Mobile Productions specializes in Northeast college sports and also provides on-location HDTV production facilities for broadcast and cable networks, corporate communicators, pay-per-view producers, and Internet content providers. This means we have to be able to deliver content in multiple HD formats, and this is why we've equipped the company's newest HDTV production vehicles with 16 new Ikegami HDK-77EC full-digital HD native multiformat CMOS camera systems, which provide superb 720p or 1080i imagery.



BIG IKEGAMI PRESENCE



We've always chosen Ikegami cameras for our trucks, and have owned 24 Ikegami SD cameras. The most important things we've experienced are the reliability and phenomenal customer service that we get from Ikegami. Our Ikegami HDK-77EC's are economical docking-style portable multi-format HD cameras and join a full complement of other state-of-the-art HD broadcast technologies carried aboard the two vehicles, which are used for a variety of live on-location events.



In the mobile business, key camera attributes include reliability, ease of use, and versatility. It's great to have one camera to address two leading HD formats. This enables us to serve the needs of a wider range of clients. These new Ikegami cameras are equipped with three advanced 2/3-inch 2.5 megapixel CMOS image sensors delivering 1080i and 720p HD video quality with native interlace and progressive readout modes. The high resolution of the sensors delivers extremely sharp and detailed pictures. Ikegami CMOS technology also provides the added benefits of reduced camera power consumption and operating temperature.



WILL THAT BE COPPER OR FIBER?



Versatility also extends to the challenges of different sports venues, each with different infrastructures. The Ikegami HDK-77EC enables us to go into any facility and switch between triax and fiber much more efficiently than with any other camera. The HDK-77EC can connect to fiber or triax for convenient, lightweight, mobile flexibility via Ikegami's CCU-890M camera control unit. We can choose the type of camera cable with a simple switch at the CCU, along with mounting a fiber or triax adapter to the head. These cameras can also be easily "future-ized" with a cost-effective upgrade path, and being able to upgrade to 1080/60p was a key factor in the purchase.



The price point on the Ikegamis was also right, as are the great pictures. Both of our Ikegami HDK-77EC-equipped trucks have been on the road since February, and we've had several comments from producers and directors regarding the high quality of the pictures from these new cameras.



Important to us also is customer support. Should I need a replacement part or a demo unit, it's taken care of in no time at all.



What's exciting about mobile production is that you have a group of people coming together every day, using advanced HDTV equipment to mesh and mold a unique broadcast. For us, our clients, and our viewers, Ikegami's HDK-77EC cameras are an essential part of that experience.



Len Chase is the president and co-owner of CSP Mobile Productions. He may be contacted at lencsp@aol.com.



For additional information, contact Ikegami at 201-368-9171 or visit www.ikegami.com.



