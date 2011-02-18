Crystal Vision releases Safe Switch 3G

At the 2011 NAB Show, Crystal Vision will show its new Safe Switch 3G, which provides clean and intelligent 2 x 2 switching between two 3Gb/s, HD or SD sources. The clean switching comes from a frame-store synchronizer on each input and the ability to lock it to an external analog reference. Safe Switch 3G can correct for any timing difference between the two inputs, resulting in no disruption to the output when a switch occurs.

The Safe Switch can be used to manually reroute a good signal around broken equipment and as an intelligent emergency transmission switch by engineers who do not want to restrict themselves to timed inputs. It comes with the option of selecting from 20 different fault conditions to automatically trigger the switch, including incorrect input video standard, active video black or frozen, EDH errors, a specified audio group missing and audio silence in a selected group. Smart Switch 3G also includes relay bypass protection on power failure or board removal for an extra layer of system security.