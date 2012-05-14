Crystal Vision launches FTX-L 3G

Crystal Vision has launched the FTX-L 3G, a fiber-optic transmitter designed to transmit 3Gb/s, HD or SD signals over large distances in a robust, reliable and space-saving way. It includes two input loop-throughs ideal for system checking or distributing input video.

The FTX-L 3G is a dual-channel device, which brings both financial and rack space savings by allowing up to 24 channels in a 2U frame. It has two independent 3Gb/s, HD or SD inputs, each with one optical output. The unit can transmit a serial digital signal down a fiber-optic cable, making it an ideal companion product to Crystal Vision's FRX 3G fiber-optic receiver.

The FTX-L 3G meets the SMPTE 297-2006 short-haul specification, allowing operation with single-mode and multi-mode fiber and making it suitable for a wide range of applications, including moving signals in large installations.