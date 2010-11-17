Crystal Vision dual-link converters transport 3-D signals

Crystal Vision’s new dual-link to single-link converters interface 3Gb/s dual-link and single-link equipment and provide convenient transport of 3-D signals on a single wire.

The Dual 3G-DL is a single-link to dual-link converter. It takes a single 3Gb/s signal and separates it into two 1.5Gb/s signals, which can either be a dual-link 1080p signal or alternatively two separate, simultaneously timed HD streams. The Dual DL-3G is a dual-link to single-link converter that takes either two 1.5Gb/s dual-link signals or two separate simultaneously timed HD streams and combines them into a single 3Gb/s signal.

