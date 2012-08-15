Crown Audio Unveils VRack 4x3500HD

ELKHART, IN.:Crown Audio has introduced the VRack 4x3500HD, which includes three built-in I-Tech 4x3500HD DriveCore Series 4-channel power amplifiers, analog and digital connections and a globally universal power distribution system that can be set to meet U.S. and international power standards.



The system aims to provide a turnkey multichannel amplifier solution for tours, rentals and installed sound applications. All components are housed in a wheeled rack with a captive suspension system that enables it to be flown in the same manner as a line array loudspeaker system. Multiple VRacks can also be linked together for integrated operation in larger systems.



The I-Tech 4x3500HD amplifiers feature a 4.3-inch front-panel LCD touchscreen that provides amplifier monitoring and access to key functions with color-keyed visuals. Each amplifier offers a complement of inputs and outputs including four analog inputs, four AES3 digital inputs and four AES inputs over VDrive and the ability to select four CobraNet inputs. The amplifiers also include SpeakON or banana plug speaker connectors.



The VRACK 4x3500HD utilizes Harman HiQnet System Architect 3.2 control functionality and Version 5 DSP preset support for JBL Professional’s new VTX Series V25 plus VerTec Series line array loudspeakers. System Architect provides control through monitoring and adjustment on a rack-by-rack basis and the ability to make changes to all three amps in the VRack through a single interface. The VRack 4x3500HD is also compatible with JBL HiQnet Performance Manager sound reinforcement system design software.



The I-Tech 4x3500HD amplifiers deliver 1,900 watts per channel into eight ohms, 2,400 watts per channel into four ohms and 4,200 watts into four ohms bridged. The amplifiers provide DSP sound-tailoring capability and incorporate Crown’s linear phase FIR and IIR filters. The amplifiers’ USB port enables users to load preset amplifier settings or device files and update firmware.



The Crown VRACK 4x3500HD amplifier management solution is now shipping.~ from Pro Sound News

