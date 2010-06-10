Crown Audio features ComTech DriveCore amps

At the recent InfoComm show in Las Vegas, Crown Audio introduced the ComTech DriveCore series of amplifiers. The new line, consisting of four models, is made up of 1RU, convection-cooled, ultra-energy-efficient amps. Offering up to eight channels and 150W per channel in a one-unit chassis without a fan, the ComTech DriveCore amplifiers are design to address a range of fixed-installation environments, from video conferencing in boardrooms to luxury suites in stadiums.

The new line features the Integrated DriveCore technology chip that offers greater than 90 percent efficiency with no compromise in performance, boasting a signal-to-noise ratio of 110dB. DriveCore also has feedback and protection circuits integrated into the silicon for fast, accurate response.

The amplifiers feature flexible input routing and universal power supply. Conforming to Harman Professional’s Green Edge environmental initiative, the ComTech DriveCore amps are convection-cooled and Energy Star 2.0 compliant. Crown’s new advanced circuit components use fewer resources in manufacturing and have contributed to significant weight reduction in the amplifiers. Each of the four amplifiers in the series weighs only 10lbs.



