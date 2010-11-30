Crispin - Digital Transfer Agent



Crispin Corp. has released an updated version of its Digital Transfer Agent (DTA) that includes support for a fully automated interface to the Pitch Blue programming content service.



The new DTA performs continuous polling of the Pitch Blue server and other spot delivery servers, and transcodes and moves delivered material to a station’s air server for playout, performing automatic segmenting and content renaming to match house ID systems and conventions.



The new application currently supports Rhozet Carbon Coder and will shortly be supporting additional transcoding systems, thus allowing users to use their existing transcoding licenses, or to select a transcoder that will function best in their individual environment.



For additional information, contact Crispin Corp. at 919-845-7744 or visit www.crispincorp.com.



