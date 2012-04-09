Crawford Media Services expands with SAMMAsolo HD systems from Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital, the global leader in solutions to migrate, manage, and market media content, has announced that Crawford Media Services (NAB booth N5012) has added to its existing complement of SAMMA® installations with five new SAMMAsolo HD systems. The Atlanta-based media management and post-production company will use the new systems to streamline and accelerate its HD up-conversion and cross-conversion services to commercial and institutional clients.

With the increasing demand for up-conversion of SD assets for use in HD workflows, a variety of file formats is usually generated as part of the process. As well as a high-quality preservation file, customers typically require a proxy file and a mezzanine format used for making other proxies or short-term deliverables. The most popular codec for these is the efficient but computationally intensive H.264.

SAMMAsolo HD's ability to generate an MXF-wrapped lossless JPEG2000 file is another important advantage for Crawford Media Services, allowing the company to provide archiving in an efficient long-term format especially popular with non-profit and institutional customers.

SAMMAsolo HD delivers the most flexible video format conversion for digitization of video and audio available, providing 10-bit broadcast-quality picture scaling from SD to HD, and 20-point vertical and temporal aperture. The motion-compensated SAMMAsolo HD provides the highest broadcast quality standards conversion using phase correlation techniques, enabling the smoothest frame-rate conversion possible.

Also available in SD, Front Porch Digital's SAMMAsolo combines newly redesigned hardware and software to move archive-quality content from videotape to multiple file formats in a single pass. Because SAMMAsolo automates repetitive steps and uses advanced signal analysis to evaluate the quality of the videotape and to monitor and document the migration itself, the work can be accomplished with minimal staff training or staff time. The process preserves source timecode and also associates indexing and technical metadata.

Designed for maximum flexibility, SAMMAsolo HD enables users to customize their own output migration templates by specifying formats to meet their storage and usage goals as well as the quality control requirements of their tape library. Output files, stored locally on the SAMMAsolo cache disk, can be passed to any destination using the FTP gateway or transferred to Front Porch Digital's DIVArchive® content storage management (CSM) system for facilitated storage, access, and repurposing.

Front Porch Digital's SAMMAsolo HD and SAMMAsolo HD with Motion Compensation are part of the fourth generation of SAMMA technology under the DIVASolutions banner of products to migrate, manage, and market media content securely, efficiently, and cost-effectively.

SAMMAsolo HD will be demonstrated in Front Porch Digital's booth, N5806, at the 2012 NAB Show.