Corus Entertainment manages content with Pilat Media’s IBMS

Pilat Media has announced that Canadian media company Corus Entertainment has selected its Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) as the broadcast management backbone for its new Toronto headquarters, Corus Quay.

Through integration with Corus Entertainment’s automation, digital asset management, sales and graphics systems, IBMS will manage the acquisition, planning, scheduling and playout of Corus’ content.

A Canadian integrated media and entertainment company, Corus offers a wide selection of specialty cable TV channels and pay services, and also operates three local over-the-air television stations and 50 radio stations.

Pilat Media’s IBMS will be the core broadcast management system improving operational efficiency by eliminating repetitive tasks while automating others, better exploiting media assets and enabling cross-departmental collaboration when Corus Quay becomes fully operational in fall 2010.

As the central operational hub, IBMS will link to OmniBus Systems iTX for automation, Pharos Mediator for digital asset management, Vizrt for on-air graphics and Corus Entertainment’s legacy programming and traffic systems.

The integrated system enables IBMS to maintain live, real-time linkages with the other systems to provide up-to-the-minute data on content scheduling and playout. Corus Entertainment will implement several IBMS content management modules including rights management, program scheduling and program finance to manage scheduling costs.