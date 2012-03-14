ContentWise to introduce V4.2 of recommendation engine software at 2012 IP&TV World Forum

Digital media recommendation engine maker ContentWise has announced it will introduce ContentWise V4.2 at the 2012 IP&TV World Forum March 20-22, 2012, in London’s Olympia Exhibition Center.

ContentWise V4.2 brings two key new functionalities: A/B testing for operators and a social network data processing and presentation component.

ContentWise provides operators with a robust, scalable content discovery solution that incorporates detailed analytics. The software is designed for easy integration with IPTV services, and because of its cross-media and metadata processing capabilities, is well suited for providers that want to add recommendations to media stores that aggregate multiple media domains.

A/B testing is a new capability designed to help digital media operators test which approaches are successful with users by comparing a control group with a test group.