Concurrent adds multi-screen video assurance services

Concurrent has launched its managed services solution that audits multi-screen video delivery systems in real-time to identify maintenance needs proactively and protect against system faults.

Concurrent’s multi-screen assurance service monitors the performance of all connected video delivery systems, reporting on behavioral patterns and transactional trends that affect critical software routines and hardware components.

In addition to providing actionable information, Concurrent’s video assurance team works cooperatively with operators to take the recommended steps to prevent outages, improve consumer experience and plan appropriately to accommodate growth.

Concurrent’s multi-screen assurance services can be used by operators to free up existing staff and offset unnecessary maintenance expenses.

Concurrent’s multi-screen assurance service is an annual service plan that supplements customers’ existing maintenance and support plans.