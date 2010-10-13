Compix SchoolSmart NewsKing interface simplifies graphics playout

Compix’s SchoolSmart package now interfaces with Comprompter's NewsKing newsroom system. SchoolSmart is a graphics package that educational institutions can use to empower their students to create high-quality broadcast graphics. Through interfacing and connectivity with the Windows-based Comprompter NewsKing automated news preparation system, SchoolSmart simplifies automation and playout of Compix graphics.

Available for any Compix CG system, the SchoolSmart package includes GenCG software, providing students with tools for creating high-impact titles and taking graphics right to air. NewsKing interfaces to Compix CGs through the Compix AutoCast program, allowing students to incorporate and play out Compix graphics with no extra work or tagging.