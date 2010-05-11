Compix GenCG 5.0 software provides greater usability for professional broadcast graphics

Compix has released GenCG 5.0, an enhanced version of the company's CG software, which has been upgraded to provide greater usability and cost-effective generation of broadcast-quality graphics.

GenCG 5.0 enables users to simultaneously run a set of pages or files to live output while editing another. With built-in templates and the freedom to import all variety of graphics files, users can use GenCG to create graphics, online or offline and locally or remotely, and immediately take them to air. An important update to GenCG 5.0 is the software's support for animated elements such as banners and logos on any layer.

The GenCG 5.0 software update is available to users of any Compix hardware platform.