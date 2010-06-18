Compix demonstrates CompactCG HD

At BroadcastAsia2010, Compix demonstrated its CompactCG HD portable character generator. The latest addition to the company’s CompactCG product line offers both HD-SDI and SD-SDI functionality. In addition, it features the specs and feature set of a full-size system in a rugged 1RU chassis.

The CompactCG is ideal for channel-branding applications. Software options include NewsScroll with RSS, which provides the power of multiple crawls, logos, a real-time clock, live weather updates, ratings and live RSS feeds.