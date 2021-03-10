Comcast Technology Solutions Integrates Ad Platform With Flashtalking Ad Server

DENVER—Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) announced the integration of its CTS Ad Management Platform with Flashtalking, a global independent primary ad server specializing in personalization.

The integration centralizes linear and online video creative management and streamlines workflows through automation. It unifies video activation to drive greater visibility and optimization across any screen and destination, CTS said.

“This is a best-of-both-worlds solution for advertisers,” says Richard Nunn, vice president and general manager of Advertiser Solutions at Comcast Technology Solutions. “Creative management has always been a pain point for marketers and their agency partners as it consists of many moving parts usually managed through manual workflows.”

The CTS enterprise ad management solution brings together media buy systems, a creative asset library, rights management and traffic and delivery engines into a single unified platform. The integration with Flashtalking powers a holistic view of an omni-channel video advertising investment, automating workflows and driving ROI to deliver on personalization, he said.

“This API integration provides a crucial bridge between linear and digital, and as we put it into place worldwide, we’re extremely excited to work with Comcast Technology Solutions to help empower their digital distribution vision at scale,” said John Nardone, CEO of Flashtalking.

“Our integration with CTS Ad Management Platform first and foremost establishes vital infrastructure and piping that helps converge linear and digital video, and along with that, brings dynamic creative and media technologies into harmony. From a global reach perspective, that benefits brands and agencies alike,” he added.