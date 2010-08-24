Colombian university relies on VSN MAM, systems integration for new media center

The Pontificia Javeriana University in Bogotá, Colombia, has recently opened its new Centro Ático, a new media center offering education and hands-on training in TV broadcasting, audio and design.

The university turned to VSN to ensure integration of the entire system, which seeks to promote student creativity in media production and prepare them to work in multiplatform environments. More than 1000 students will use the infrastructure daily.

The Spanish manufacturer's media asset management solution is the key of the project. For the project, VSN customized and adapted to meet the requirements set out for Centro Ático.

VSN's MAM will be the integration nexus of all production and post-production systems from a large number of manufacturers, including Autodesk Smoke, Sony Vegas, Final Cut Pro, Avid Media Composer and Pro Tools. The infrastructure is ready to support more than 450 clients in a collaborative work environment.