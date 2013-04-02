Cobham to showcase MediaMesh at NAB Show

Cobham will introduce to the U.S. market MediaMesh, a new IP-based platform for lightweight, rapid set-up field newsrooms, at NAB 2013.

MediaMesh uses wireless technology that removes traditional restrictions on live production to enable journalists in the field to establish a live link with their studio in an instant.

The transmission system includes a broadcast-quality path for live two-ways; remote camera control; high-quality file transfer; and a high-capacity Internet connection with access to base newsroom computers and cell phones. The package is designed to fit in a single case that can be unpacked and operational in minutes.

MediaMesh system takes advantage of Ka-band satellite uplinks. Small dishes and low power consumption make the logistics of transporting MediaMesh quick and easy. The rest of the MediaMesh system uses Cobham’s COFDM mesh technology to provide wireless connectivity to, for example, journalist’s laptops and can even provide a micro-cell for cell-phone coverage.

