Cobalt Highlights Expansion

Cobalt Digital announced Monday several new products, changes to existing products, and a few new titles for senior-level managers. “With the addition of routers and multiviewers to our product lineup, Cobalt Digital continues to expand its product line,” said Chris Shaw, who was today appointed senior vice president of sales and marketing.



The new Cobalt Digital range of routers comprises matrix sizes from 64Å~64 up to 1024Å~1024, and smaller frame sizes of 32Å~32 and 16Å~16 in 1 rackunit, while the new Cobalt Digital HD Multi-viewers will initially offer units that accept 16 and 32 HD/SD-SDI.



Expansions to the openGear product line were also announced, including the 9086 card, which provides a cost-effective solution to CALM compliance using embedded SDI signals. For compliance monitoring, Cobalt Digital offers the Loudness Metering System.



The metering software integrates with the company’s Fusion3G range and most 9000-series COMPASS cards, as well as with the OGCP-9000 Remote Control Panel, and it is compliant with ITU-R BS.1770, ATSC A/85 and EBU R128.



In other company promotions news, Cobalt Digital President Gene Zimmerman announced that Bob McAlpine has been named vice president of sales, North America.



—Joey Gill, TV Technology



