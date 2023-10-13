Cobalt Digital to Showcase PACIFIC 4K HEVC Encoder/Decoder Platform at NAB New York

CHAMPAIGN, Ill—Live production will be the central theme of Cobalt Digital’s exhibit at the 2023 NAB Show New York where the company will showcase its recently launched ultra-low latency PACIFIC encoder/decoder solution and its new WAVE compact router series. NAB Show New York takes place at the Javits Center, Oct. 25-26.

The PACIFIC Compression line is a software-defined upgradeable openGear® based platform that offers support for MPEG-2, AVC, HEVC and 4K and provides the professional broadcast community with advanced network options. The PACIFIC ULL-DEC openGear card can decode with less than 10 milliseconds of latency (for properly encoded streams). The card can either decode one stream up to 4K, or two streams up to 3G (and four streams next year). It supports an extensive set of audio CODECs and network protocols, including RIST. When combined with the Cobalt PACIFIC 9992-ENC encoder, this solution can achieve an end-to-end latency of less than one frame.

The PACIFIC ULL Decoder and the PACIFIC 9992 Encoder are offered in a standard openGear form factor and draw less than 20W of power. If a standalone unit is required, these cards can be combined with the Cobalt BBG-1300-FR enclosure.

(Image credit: Cobalt Digital)

Cobalt will also bring its new WAVE routers to the show. Designed to be flexible, easy to use and integrate, and accommodate any variety of applications with support for signals up to 12G-SDI, the routers also include an Ethernet port for IP-based controls that allow full setup, salvos, monitoring, and preset management. Packed into a slim 3.75-inch deep 4U frame with full-size BNC connectors, the routers are specifically optimized for 12G SDI operation but can handle lower SDI rates with ease, as well as ASI and MADI.

Developed to accommodate the WAVE router family, Cobalt is showing two new control panels: the WAVE CP-84L featuring 84 back-lit LCD dot matrix display buttons, and the simpler WAVE CP-78 with 78 back-lit buttons. The WAVE panels allow different setups to be stored and recalled from the browser to provide extremely flexible operations. Simply upload the customized configuration to a different panel for rapid changes on the network.

Cobalt is also bringing its new UltraBlue IP-MV software-based multiviewers to New York. These new multiviewers are available as both a software package and a cloud instance with a WebRTC output—making it an easy task to grow when customers’ needs change. UltraBlue can handle a variety of compressed and uncompressed IP inputs and an arbitrary number of outputs (including individual rotation to portrait), with very flexible audio routing, and an intuitive web interface. UltraBlue also offers support for a comprehensive set of protocols (UDP, RTP, RTSP, RTMP, RIST, SRT).

﻿Also being shown are the SAPPHIRE ST 2110 mini converters, which offer high-quality design, function, and reliability in a small package. The units, part of Cobalt’s compact Blue Box Group, are intended to be mounted behind the monitor and include single or dual 25Gb/s ports (for ST 2022-7 redundancy). The mini converters also include full NMOS support for ease of configuration.

In addition, Cobalt will be showing the new HPF-MAX 20-slot frame compatible with all openGear cards and featuring 700W of available power, a built-in Gigabit Ethernet backplane, and intelligent power supplies; the trusted and true 9905-MPx & 9904-UDX-4K SDR/HDR conversion cards that offer Next-gen SDR/HDR conversion; and the incredible INDIGO 2110-DC-01 option for 9905-MPx or 9904-UDX-4K that circumvents the error-prone and expensive need for multiple devices in the data path.

Cobalt Digital will be in Booth 1126.