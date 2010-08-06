Cobalt Digital to debut loudness processing, metering cards at IBC2010

At the upcoming IBC in Amsterdam, Urbana, IL-based Cobalt Digital will launch its new range of 3G-capable Fusion3G cards for openGear. The Fusion3G cards are multifunctional, multifeatured cards that offer solutions to signal-processing challenges with features including loudness processing, audio loudness metering, Dolby encode/decode, color correction, fiber transmit/receive and up/down/crossconversion, plus all the features of Cobalt's 9000 Compass series.

The 9985 card is a loudness processor with frame sync, which supplies regulatory loudness ITU and ATSC standards compliance. The 9985 uses Linear Acoustic AEROMAX multiband technology, maximizing preservation of the original content.

Cobalt Digital will also show the 9085 card, from Cobalt’s 9000 Compass series. It also offers loudness processing and supports HD/SD-SDI. The 9085 maintains multiple processes, but only one process can be operated at a time.

Combining the 9985 and 9085 loudness processing cards with Cobalt's +LM loudness metering option and OGCP-9000 remote-control panel can provide comprehensive on-air loudness metering, assessment and processing with LKFS measurement, peak level detection, error tracking and logging, and a touch-screen control interface.

See Cobalt Digital at IBC Stand 8.A94.