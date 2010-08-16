Cobalt Digital rolls out Fusion3G cards for openGear

At the IBC2010 Show, Cobalt Digital will address loudness processing and metering issues with its new range of 3 Gigabit-capable Fusion3G cards for openGear. Remote control is designed to be quick and easy with the free DashBoard remote control software, the OGCP-9000 remote control panels or optional SNMP agent software for openGear frames. HD/SD-SDI versions of the Fusion range are also available. The openGear format handles cards from multiple manufacturers in the same frame.

Fusion3G multifunctional, multifeatured cards offer solutions to today’s signal processing challenges, including loudness processing, audio loudness metering, Dolby Encode and Decode, color correction, Fibre transmit and receive, and up/down/crossconversion with all the features of Cobalt's 9000 Compass series. Inputs and outputs include analog video and audio, HD/SD-SDI video and audio, and Fibre.



Fusion3G 9985 loudness processing cards use Linear Acoustic’s AEROMAX technology, which provides a sophisticated multiband approach that targets frequency ranges and other characteristics within the program material to achieve multifaceted correction. The resulting audio remains free from abrupt loudness or image shifts while preserving more of the original content than ever previously possible. The cards are 3-D TV compliant 1080p.



The 9085, from the 9000 Compass series, offers loudness processing capability and supports HD/SD-SDI. It maintains multiple processes, although only one process can be operated at a time.

