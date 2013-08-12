Cobalt Digital Offers Expanded Card-Based Options at IBC2013

Cobalt Digital will offer an array of new and enhanced card-based signal processing solutions at this year’s IBC.



According to the company, Cobalt will unveil the latest in converter technology with its new OBSIDIAN3G range of cards. It will also highlight enhanced colour correction features in its 9084 COMPASS HD/SD-SDI RGB Color Correction Card, feature the extended capabilities of its SPOTCHECK video/audio compliance monitoring and recorded data logging system, and show its new fibre units both in card form and in Cobalt’s Blue Box Group family of throw-down modules.



The expanding OBSIDIAN3G series debuts at IBC 2013 with a downconverter series that combines low power with a high-density design – plus the potential to pack up to 20 cards per frame in a dual-channel unit for a total of 40 conversions.



Features include 3G/HD/SD-SDI input, frame sync, SDI reclocking, SD-SDI and analogue video/audio outputs. The 9501-DCDA auto-detects and down converts SMPTE 425/292/259M formats, performs aspect ratio conversion and can pan & zoom. Three models debuting at this year’s show include: Obsisian3G 9501-DCDA-3G, OBSIDIAN3G 9501-DCDA-HD, and OBSIDIAN3G 9502-DCDA-3G.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Cobalt Digital will be at stand 10.B44.