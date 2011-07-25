Cobalt Digital introduces card-based MADI distribution solution

Cobalt Digital, manufacturer of 3G/HD/SD conversion gear, has announced the launch of its 9257 1 x 9 MADI audio distribution amplifier. The new card-based solution provides a quick and easy way to transport audio between vehicles without the need for fiber. Up to 20-input channels of the scalable DA, developed for the openGear open-architecture platform, can be installed in one frame, making it ideal for the limited space available in mobile production trucks.

The 9257 supports sampling frequencies up to 96kHz, with a 64-channel payload supported at the industry standard 48kHz sampling rate (other sampling rates accommodate various capacities). The card features easy-to-use card-edge monitor/control and remote control locally or across a standard Ethernet network via the DashBoard application for openGear. The 9257 also offers DashBoard display and alarm for input signal status and LOS alarms, and can reliably equalize up to 250m of 1694A coax cable. The card is available with several rear I/O module choices that offer BNC, DIN1.0/2.3 or HD-BNC connectors.