Cobalt Digital Enhances 9992 Encoder, Decoder Family

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital announced enhancements for its broadcast-grade 9992 encoder and decoder family of openGear card modules.

The company has enhanced the 9992-ENC encoder with a new built-in frame synchronizer to ensure the encoder continues to run, either with a flat field or the last good frame, in the event video is lost, it said Adding the frame sync to the HEVC encoder eliminates downstream glitches due to input signal loss issues, such as unsynchronized video switches. The feature is provided at no additional charge, the company said.

Cobalt Digital also has incorporated support for Dolby AC-4 (the audio codec specified for ATSC 3.0 deployments in North America) into its 9992-DEC decoder, a software-defined, multistandard decoder for MPEG-2, AVC H.264 and HEVC H.265 with resolutions up to 4K, the company said.

The 9992-DEC, which supports multiple audio decoding capabilities, is now equipped with the ability to decode and pass through Dolby AC-4 as well as display AC-4 metadata. Users may select which audio presentation to decode. If there is an associated channel, users can control how the 9992-DEC mixes the main presentation, it said.

The company also has added Dolby-E decoding support to the decoder. The card simultaneously decodes all programs from a Dolby-E stream, outputs them as SDI embedded channels and displays associated metadata.