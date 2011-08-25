Cobalt Digital adds loudness processing over IP from Linear Acoustic

Cobalt Digital, a manufacturer of 3Gps/HD/SD conversion gear, and Linear Acoustic, a specialist in television audio signal processing and control, have partnered to deliver a non-destructive transport stream loudness measurement and management solution.

The technology partnership between the companies offers an end-to-end solution for loudness measurement and control in the transport stream domain (MPEG over IP – MPEG over ASI).

Demonstrations of the technology will be conducted at IBC at the booths of both companies. They said the technology will provide the answer to cost-effective, multichannel loudness management within the openGear frame and via stand-alone products.

The patent-pending technologies enable control of audio loudness to be accomplished in a non-destructive and selectively reversible manner, the companies said. Loudness is controlled both within and between programs and interstitials, and the original content is preserved.