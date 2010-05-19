ClearOne to show StreamNet IP AV distribution, control products

At InfoComm in Las Vegas, June 9-11, ClearOne will show its VIEW platform, a new line of IP-based HD audio/video distribution and control network products based on its StreamNet technology. The VIEW solution provides source control, a GUI, sensor and relay control and more, all without the need for programming. By distributing AV over TCP/IP, significant improvements in scalability, flexibility, performance, functionality and price can be achieved. The VIEW solution provides virtual LAN cloud matrix switching, which allows any source to be dynamically routed to any display or audio zone.

The VIEW encoder provides real-time encoding of audio and video signals from a video source, including digital signage players, set-top boxes, DVD and players. It converts a variety of audio, video and control signal formats into an AV stream that can then be distributed over any TCP/IP network. The units feature BNC connectors and balanced audio inputs within a 1RU high, 1/2RU wide form factor. The decoder provides real-time decoding of a TCP/IP AV stream for output to a display.

Available through ClearOne-certified AV practitioners, the VIEW product line includes HD AV encoders, decoders, control interfaces and Ethernet switches.