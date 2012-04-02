Clark to Introduce New Ultra-Flexible HD/SDI Coaxial Cable at NAB

Clark-CD7559F high definition coaxial cable

At this year’s NAB Show, Clark Wire & Cable will introduce its new ultra-flexible CD7559F high definition coaxial cable for digital and HD/SDI video, featuring a high flex-life stranded center conductor and ultra-flexible Mink PVC outer jacket.These features enable easy handling and durability in remote broadcast, portable staging, and patching applications.



Designed for precision electrical performance and high-bandwidth, the CD7559F has the critical electrical characteristics required for 1.5-Gbps and 3-Gbps uncompressed video transmission, exceeding SMPTE 292M and 424M standards.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.Clark Wire & Cable will be at booth C8137.

