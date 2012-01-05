Civolution to demo real-time content triggering service at CES

Civolution will be demonstrating its new real-time content triggering service at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The new service enables synchronized ad delivery to second-screen applications by leveraging Civolution's extensive broadcast monitoring infrastructure of more than 1700 TV channels worldwide, of which more than 1250 are national and local channels in North America covering all 210 Designated Market Areas.

Civolution's newest offering for second-screen and smart TV application providers, as well as social TV platforms, is a server-side content triggering service that provides real-time recognition of broadcast content such as advertisements, movies, TV series, music and more. By automatically notifying application providers in real time of what content is airing on which channel, the service allows for the synchronization of value-added functionality such as content-specific background information, hyperlinks and synchronized social newsfeeds, all within the developer's second-screen or smart TV applications. The application provider can thereby offer users a more powerful and engaging TV-synchronized experience.

In addition, the service enables application providers to work more deeply with advertising agencies and brands to further monetize their app platforms. Through Civolution's real-time ad identification and triggering service, to be demonstrated at CES, synchronized ads or ad-interactivity can be delivered to second screens, extending the advertising experience over multiple screens in a synchronized manner.