Civolution to demo new media protection, monetization tools

Civolution will demonstrate NexGuard-PayTV and Online; NexGuard-Prerelease; Teletrax broadcast monitoring; and Mediahedge, the fingerprint-based content identification and management platform, at the 2010 NAB Show.

NexGuard-PayTV and Online allows users to watermark and make each media asset unique to an individual PayTV subscriber. New functions include the ability to embed a watermark directly into the compressed and encrypted video bit stream.

The NexGuard-Prerelease forensic marking suite is available for tape- (up to HDCAM-SR), disc- (DVD) or file-based workflows. It now integrates an application specifically designed to secure online transfer of review and preview versions in H.264 format.

Mediahedge is a combined audio and video fingerprint-based content identification and management platform. It enables media monetization and management applications such as content filtering, airplay verification, asset management and metadata association for consumer devices.

Teletrax broadcast monitoring provides content owners with a way to precisely identify and monitor where, when and how much of their content is being aired. New for the NAB Show are advances in fingerprinting technology and the rollout of a new multidetector that incorporates watermarking and fingerprinting.

