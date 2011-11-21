Civolution joins Akamai Partner Program

Civolution, the Dutch provider of watermarking technology for managing and monetizing media content, has joined the Akamai NetAlliance Partner Program for Digital Media Solutions. Civolution’s NexGuard Pay TV technology will be integrated with the Akamai cloud platform for over-the-top video content delivery in the business-to-consumer (premium VOD) and business-to-business (online screening) sectors.

The Civolution solution, which will be integrated with the Akamai HD Network, enables the embedding of imperceptible video ‘watermarks’ into digital video content on a per streaming transaction basis. Such watermarking can reinforce security and also help monetize content.

Civolution also enables media protection through content filtering and forensic marking of media assets in pre-release, digital cinema, pay TV and online, as well as real-time video synchronization for second screen applications. The watermarking technology can also be used for audience measurement and media monitoring.