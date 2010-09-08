Cinegy updates MAM with Workspace

Cinegy has updated its legacy MAM and workflow solution, Cinegy Archive, with Workspace. Workspace uses Web browser clients with Microsoft Silverlight technology to give users drag and drop functionality, tabbed windows and frame-accurate media playback. The Cinegy Workspace application is modular and can be extended in functionality.

For more advanced operations, such as advanced SD or HD timeline editing, tape or live SDI ingest, and XDCAM or P2 import, the Cinegy Desktop application is still the best choice. Cinegy Archive as the underlying central MAM supports multiproxy quality workflows, which allow members of the same team to work on the same project using different quality video with the changes being transparently reflected immediately.