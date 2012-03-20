Cinegy to Launch v9.1 of its Cinegy Workflow Tools at the 2012 NAB Show



At this year’s NAB Show, Cinegy will launch Version 9.1 of its Cinegy Archive, Cinegy Desktop, and Cinegy Air and Type workflow solutions.Cinegy Archive now has a new open API with SOAP and REST web services that also form the basis of the new Cinegy Workspace Web client as well as its highly customizable portal front-end for cloud apps.



Cinegy Desktop, which now integrates a production module for news, offers improved workflow features and a real-time HD/SD craft editor.It handles up to 256 audio channels including surround sound and features Nvidia CUDA accelerated video effects.



Cinegy Air and Type Version 9.1 now plays out up to 16 channels per server via SDI and/or IP-streams.It offers new features for automated and/or manual driven branding, and now supports MXF AS-03 and MXF AS-11.



Also new this year is the Cinegy Multiviewer, a customizable single or multiviewer display for monitoring MPEG2 or H.264 broadcast streams. It includes alarm and QC features as well as new display widgets that display metadata decoded from incoming RTP/UDP transport streams.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.Cinegy will be at booth SL12213.





