ChyronHego Adds 2110, HDR Support to PRIME Graphics

MELVILLE, NY--ChyronHego has released PRIME Graphics 3.0, an update to its integrated broadcast graphics platform that adds support for the new SMPTE ST 2110 standard and IP-based workflows.

The update also adds high dynamic range (HDR) 16-bit color capability, which enables the platform to deliver 10-bit HDR images in user-selectable HLG or S-Log3 formats. By supporting both HLG or S-Log3 formats, ChyronHego claims that PRIME Graphics 3.0 offers customers a future-proof solution that lets them to choose the standard they need.

This integrated broadcast graphics platform incorporates CG, clip player, video wall, graphics-driven touchscreen, and ChyronHego's NewsTicker branding solution within a single 4K/IP-ready graphics design and playout system. The video wall can automatically feed content to any size canvas, with any number of outputs, and any resolution per output.

For news production, PRIME Graphics 3.0 integrates with CAMIO, ChyronHego's MOS-based and NRCS-connected graphics asset management solution, allowing news and sports broadcasters to extend their newsroom capabilities.

The resolution-agnostic solution also leverages advanced 64-bit GPU- and CPU-based technologies to handle the demands of rendering graphics and effects, as well as HDR-enabled 16-bit color.