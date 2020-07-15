ChyronHego Academy Adds Paint Sports Telestration Course

MELVILLE, N.Y.—ChyronHego is adding to the curriculum of its ChyronHego Academy training program, announcing a new certification course for the company’s Paint sports production analysis system.

Paint is designed for sports pundits, commentators or producers to visually analyze game play using augmented data-driven graphics and immersive video highlights. Among the ways that Paint can be used are creating graphical illustrated replays. This new course supports industry professionals in acquiring and updating the skills for using the Paint platform.

The ChyronHego Academy course is online and self-paced, developed by product experts with professional field experience. Participants will use a trial version of Paint to work on practical exercises and quizzes. When the course is successfully completed, operators can earn ChyronHego Academy certification by submitting a professional recommendation confirming they have demonstrated their Paint skills in a real-world environment.

“Telestration traditionally has been considered a specialized and complex tool that only a limited pool of specialists can use successfully,” said Carol Bettencourt, director of product marketing at ChyronHego. “Easy to learn and use, Paint takes the mystery out of telestration. And now, with this new ChyronHego Academy course, we’re taking any mystery out of Paint.”