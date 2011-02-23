Chyron to Showcase Axis Graphics



At the 2011 NAB Show, Chyron will highlight its Axis Graphics platform, a cloud-based service that streamlines and facilitates the graphics creation workload across many users.



Axis services include high-resolution maps, 3D charts, financial quotes, and a set of tools for topical news graphics creation. Axis provides broadcast production staff with pre-built templates to create graphics for multiple outlets, including Web sites, mobile devices and print publications.



The company will also show its Lyric Pro 8 graphics creation software at NAB. Lyric Pro 8 has new scriptless conditional intelligent transitions and delivery of real-time 3D animations. Cloud-based content-creation tools have been extended to Lyric Pro 8 with the introduction of Web-enabled control over Lyric messages and playout. It has native support for stereoscopic 3D, scriptless transitions and touchscreen-enabled graphics.



Chyron will also present Channel Box², its next-generation channel branding system that features 2D/3D design with a data acquisition toolset for branding applications. Channel Box² is built on Chyron’s Lyric technology and users can access any data—RSS feeds, traffic, financial, weather and more—and publish it on-air anywhere, anytime.



Chyron will also demo its Quintette newsroom graphics production and playback platform. The platform has a straightforward graphic asset management—its users can control four channels of animated graphics, and its built-in electronic order management feature.



Chyron will be at Booth SL1520.



