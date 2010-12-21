Chyron to provide automated Channel Box data feeds via CGS Newschief

Chyron has entered into a new partnership with CGS through which the CGS Newschief system will provide automated data feed services to the Chyron Channel Box.

Integrated with the Channel Box channel-branding and promo system, the CGS Newschief Data Feed system serves as a central source for automated headlines, weather, sports scores and stats, stocks of local interest and market indices. The Newschief system also makes it easy for Channel Box users to collect local data for automated on-air notification of school closings, weather alerts, election results and high school sports scores.

The Chyron Channel Box is an HD/SD-switchable channel-branding and automated promo system that features 2-D/3-D design and playout for branding applications, including RSS feeds, weather information, traffic updates, financial data, tickers, crawls, snipes, promos and end credits.

The system's real-time video, graphics effects, clips and audio can be integrated with a variety of third-party automation systems, or it can be used as a stand-alone branding device.