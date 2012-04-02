Chyron launches 'Engage' second screen and social TV platform

Chyron today introduced its new Engage platform designed for integrating second screen, social media, and social TV data into live TV broadcasts. Making these popular technologies available through existing Chyron graphics system interfaces, Engage eliminates the need for custom integration and gives broadcasters a low-cost, low-risk way to incorporate a range of engaging and dynamic new elements into their live news and sports programming.

The Engage platform offers easy-to-use producer tools with which users can create interactions in just minutes. Rich call-to-action graphics, info-graphics, and tickers can be generated automatically using social and poll data. Because Engage fits seamlessly into Chyron's BlueNet™ graphics workflows, broadcasters can take advantage of social TV and second screen technologies while remaining within their routine production workflows.

Chyron's charter partners for the Engage platform include ConnecTV, with its companion app polling technology; never.no, providing an end-to-end social TV platform for social TV, synchronized companion apps and participation TV; Vibes, with its text, Twitter and Web voting technology; and Mass Relevance, with its curation platform licensed to resyndicate Twitter content and data.

A flexible and evolving platform for data integration, Engage has the potential and capacity to support an unlimited number and array of social TV and social media technologies. As a result, Chyron customers will be able to switch, mix, and match multiple social, second screen, and other data streams at will.

During the 2012 NAB Show, Chyron and its partners will demonstrate how Engage facilitates fast, easy access to and on-air presentation of multiple apps and data services.