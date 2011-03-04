Chief introduces monitor mounts for workstation applications

Chief has launched a line of monitor arms for a variety of workstation applications. The Kontour Series of desk and wall mounts provide maximum flexibility for ergonomic positioning and many other features wrapped in a stylish, modern design.

Kontour mounts use a forged-aluminum body to support monitors of up to 40lbs. Variable mounting options allow engineers to choose between desk and wall mounts with varying extension up to 24in. Advanced models also feature 10 to 75 degrees of fingertip tilt specifically designed for sit-to-stand workstation applications.