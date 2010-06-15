Chicago Blackhawks Fan-Cam goes wireless with Nucomm

To avoid signal interruption or loss of signal to the Chicago Blackhawks’ Fan-Cam operations during the NHL Playoffs, the team turned to Nucomm’s CamPac2 camera-mounted transmitter and Newscaster DR2 diversity receiver to provide fans at the United Center seamless coverage.

According to Sergio Lozano, senior director of scoreboard operations at the United Center, the addition of television cameras for broadcast coverage required figuring out an alternative to the camera positions traditionally used to get shots on the video scoreboard. The solution was to rent Nucomm wireless camera systems.

The setup included the compact, simple-to-use CamPac2 wireless camera system. The CP2 is a triband-capable unit, which operates in the unlicensed 5.8GHz band, as well as licensed 6.4GHz and 7.1GHz bands without the need of any hardware changes.

It also included the Newscaster DR2 diversity receiver, an updated model of the Nucomm Newscaster DR, offering features like intelligent block downconverters, which communicate to the DR2 receiver, to control various operating modes.