Cel-Soft introduces Reel-Check Solo-QC multimode broadcast signal analyzer

Cel-Soft has announced a new addition to its suite of quality-control and monitoring software, Reel-Check Solo-QC. Designed to run on a standard desktop PC or workstation, the new software enables a complete set of QC tests to be performed on live or file-based video and audio. It is compatible with signal standards and media file types currently in common use, including webcast, broadcast, and 444 digital-film formats up to 4K.

The software can perform automatic checking of ingested or finished file content on local or networked drives. The operator can preset a table of test parameters and tolerances. Any excursions outside these defined limits are automatically logged with associated timecodes and details.

A thumbnail image generated at the time of detected events can be inserted in an easy-to-read RTF log. This facility can also be used as a shot-logger.

Alternatively or simultaneously, the operator can view full waveform, vectorscope and image displays in any desired combination. Embedded audio, stereo or multichannel surround sound can be extracted and checked on a frame-by-frame basis alongside the video for audible or visible impairments. Audio, video and timecode can be displayed at any size on-screen.

Reel-Check Solo-QC provides live display of video waveform, color vector, YRGB histograms, RGB or YUV parades, gamut, individual R/G/B channels, luma, and chroma, as well as special picture monitoring modes.

Audio displays include bar graphs in any common scale, as well as full 5.1 surround sound GMO and spectrogram. These can be supplemented by audio waveform (channels 1 to 16), audio phase vectors, audio phase balance and frequency analysis spectra. Integral audio loudness monitoring allows checks to ITU-R BS1770/1, R128 and the USA-mandated ATSC A/85.