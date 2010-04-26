CBS News taps new Avid Interplay module for repurposing

CBS News is using Avid’s new Interplay Media Asset Manager module, demonstrated at the recent NAB Show, to streamline content-related workflows and improve access into its vast media asset library. Custom-configured and tightly integrated with its existing Avid Interplay Production and Avid Unity ISIS systems, Interplay Media Asset Manager allows CBS News staff to easily identify available tape and digital library media assets for use in its network broadcasts or make them available for sale to third parties.

The Interplay Media Asset Manager module allows media enterprises like CBS News to collect, index, catalog, manipulate, retrieve and distribute audio and video files. Users can gain greater visibility into their assets, work across teams and geographies and build business processes adapted to their specific needs.