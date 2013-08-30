Castwin to Show Encoder, Transcoder and Modulator at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Castwin, the South Korean CATV equipment manufacturer, will be showing a number of new products.



The company’s DME-9724H MPEG-2/4 AVC HD Encoder is a newly-released product designed to provide high performing, fully programmed high-end encoding with high video quality and low latency. According to the company, the DME-9724H lets users transmit more video channels and audio channels over their existing bandwidth.



Castwin’s DMT-9724 is a professional MPEG transcoder that converts MPEG-2 to MPEG-4 AVC or MPEG-4 AVC to MPEG-2 (DVB-ASI). The unit can receive various broadcasting signals and transcode video/audio streams.



Finally, the company’s DVM-1903M4 8-VSB modulator is a professional unit based on the 8-VSB (ATSC) modulation. According to Castwin, this unit “shows superior quality to modulate MPEG transport stream as DVB-ASI signal to 8-VSB (ATSC) and output as suitable frequency band for digital broadcasting transmission.”



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Castwin will be at stand 2.A15.



www.castwin.com